Bears' Justin Fields Crushes Home Run During Wrigley Field Tour

By Tim Stebbins

QBs who rake: Bears' Fields crushes HR at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields' baseball swing is still in top form.

Fields and the Bears paid a visit to Wrigley Field on Thursday, touring the Friendly Confines and taking in some batting practice.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Field, a two-sport athlete in high school, crushed several home runs, as caught on video by Bears players.

Local

pride chicago 34 mins ago

15 Pride Events Happening in Chicago This Month

cdc covid guidelines 1 hour ago

Have You Been Exposed to Someone With COVID? Here's What to Do

Fields was a legitimate baseball prospect in high school, playing shortstop and hitting leadoff for Harrison High in the Atlanta area.

After he transferred to Ohio State in 2019, there were discussions about him playing baseball for the Buckeyes, but he opted to focus solely on football.

RELATED: Why Eberflus compares incoming Fields Year 2 'jump' to Dak

It obviously worked out. He enjoyed a decorated two years in Columbus before the Bears selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us