Bears' Justin Fields Crushes Home Run During Wrigley Field Tour

QBs who rake: Bears' Fields crushes HR at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields' baseball swing is still in top form.

Fields and the Bears paid a visit to Wrigley Field on Thursday, touring the Friendly Confines and taking in some batting practice.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Field, a two-sport athlete in high school, crushed several home runs, as caught on video by Bears players.

JUSTIN FIELDS OUT HERE HITTING BALLS ONTO WAVELAND AT THE FEDERAL LANDMARK pic.twitter.com/oy3ksSYoi7 — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) June 9, 2022

video from velus jones jrâs instagram pic.twitter.com/kLsN6fEO7r — sugar shake (@curlyfro) June 9, 2022

Fields was a legitimate baseball prospect in high school, playing shortstop and hitting leadoff for Harrison High in the Atlanta area.

After he transferred to Ohio State in 2019, there were discussions about him playing baseball for the Buckeyes, but he opted to focus solely on football.

RELATED: Why Eberflus compares incoming Fields Year 2 'jump' to Dak

It obviously worked out. He enjoyed a decorated two years in Columbus before the Bears selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.