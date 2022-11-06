Bears' Justin Fields Becomes Only NFL Player With Unique Stat Line

By Ryan Taylor

Fields becomes only NFL player with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is the only NFL player to ever record three or more passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in a single game. 

Fields' stat line from Sunday's game against the Dolphins is mesmerizing. 

He ended with 123 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 178 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He didn't turn the ball over and was sacked just twice. 

He broke Michael Vick's NFL record for most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback. Vick previously set the bar with 173 rushing yards in one game, and Fields broke it with 178 yards on Sunday. 

Fields also trumped the Bears' franchise record for longest run and longest touchdown run for a quarterback with a 61-yard dash for a touchdown in the third quarter

His ability to use his legs and defy defenses has helped the Bears tremendously. Over the last three weeks, the Bears are averaging over 30 points per contest. 

Fields' performance was inspiring, as he succeeded and kept the Bears in the game against a competitive Dolphins team in the team's first game after trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. 

Despite the loss, Fields' play drew a multitude of positives away for the team. 

