Bears' Justin Fields Aiming for Lamar Jackson's NFL Rushing Record

By Ryan Taylor

Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. 

Is he going for it?

"I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said. "I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens."'

We certainly will see. 

The Bears have three games left this season against the Bills, Lions and Vikings. I would point out defensive juggernauts that stand in front of Fields and the record; but, this guy can beat out anyone on any team. 

Just as he did on Sunday, when up against one of the league's premier defenses, he ran the ball for 95 yards and broke the franchise record for single-season quarterback rushing yards and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. 

On one run, Fields rushed for 39 yards, dodged and ducked Eagles' defenders, and turned a broken play into a major gain with speed and downfield vision. 

His incredible knack for rushing the ball and play-making is driving his potential to snag Lamar's rushing record. And, according to Fields, this might be the lone year he goes for it. 

"I don't plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every year," Fields said after the game. 

