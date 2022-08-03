Bears' Justin Fields Adds Shovel Pass to Repertoire

Inside Justin Fields' new tool workshop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears install their new offense this summer, Justin Fields has been installing a new move of his own. Over the past several days of training camp Fields has started flipping the ball with a sort of side armed shovel pass, when rolling out to his left. Interestingly, it’s not something Fields planned on adding to his repertoire this offseason.

“It just happened organically,” Fields said. “It just happened naturally. I mean when the checkdown is (to the right), I'm running (to the left), it's faster for me to get the ball out like that instead of turning my whole body.”

It’s the type of improvisational play that makes Fields an exciting playmaker, but the results of the little flip have been mixed. At times he’s been able to dump off the ball to a running back in the flat seamlessly for a completion while scrambling. Other times the defense has nearly come away with an interception and nothing but green grass in front of them. Initially, Fields believed the move was effective, so he’s continued to test it in practice.

“Yeah it worked,” Fields said. “Worked out. You don't have to be a robot.”

Matt Eberflus has noticed Fields’ new move and said the coaches have talked about it with him.

“What we told Justin was just to play it game-like,” Eberflus said. “So we want him to get the feel, the instincts of playing it like a game because, you know, when he feels that pressure, to ride the pocket and deliver the pass, or escape in the B gap and do his thing. So, whatever that might be we want him to play it instinctual and game-like.”

When asked whether coaches would be a little stricter with little flips like that as Week 1 approaches, Eberflus instead said that letting Fields try things like that are part of his learning process.

“I think you have to learn what works for you, and part of that process is making mistakes and also having good plays.”

Fields put the ball on the turf 12 times last season in 12 games, so he’ll have to improve his ball security this season. We’ll see if this new shovel pass has to be retired to the shed before the start of the regular season, or if it becomes a new tool for him to create holes in defenses.

