Bears' Jaylon Johnson Sports Cheesehead Head Gear on Radio Hit

Jaylon Johnson shamefully lost a bet with Canadian soccer player Lauren Sesselmann, forcing him to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead during a radio hit on 670 the Score on Monday.

"I lost a bet. It was a bet against the Green Bay Packers," Johnson said on 670 the Score's Parkins and Spiegel. "The bet was if we were going to beat the Green Bay Packers. And I will have to wear this cheesehead. So, I'm going to shamefully grab this cheesehead and wear this in this interview. I'm a man of honor, so I'm going to put this on, sadly."

On with @ParkinsSpiegel, #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had to wear a cheesehead to pay off a bet with a friend.



"This is terrible," Johnson says. "Nothing about this damn hat is pleasing."



Listen to his full interview: https://t.co/HsBcg71bwA pic.twitter.com/WysIXISrSa — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 3, 2022

The bet was dependent on the Bears beating the Packers. If Johnson won, Sesselmann would have had to wear his Bears jersey. Unfortunately, the Bears lost to the Packers 27-10 in Week 2, forcing Johnson to wear the hat.

Aaron Rodgers, in typical Rodgers fashion, beat up on the Bears to the tune of 234 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Packers scored three touchdowns alone in the second quarter to run away with the game.

Johnson, on the other hand, played well before injuring his hamstring and missing the last two weeks. Through two weeks, he hadn't allowed a target to his matchups, leading the league during that span.

"At the time I wasn't too concerned. You know, I felt really good going into the game," Johnson said. "Towards the end, it started to come into my head. I had some last-second regrets. It is what it is."

It's admirable Johnson was willing to bet on the Bears. Their history against the Packers at Lambeau Field is atrocious. (Aaron Rodgers had six straight wins against the Bears heading into the game. The Bears haven't won at Lambeau since 2015.)

In the end, Johnson dealt with shame and physical discomfort.

"It's uncomfortable. It looks horrible. Nothing about this hat is pleasing," Johnson said.

