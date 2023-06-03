Bears' Jaylon Johnson Says Justin Fields Is ‘Extremely Comfortable'

Jaylon Johnson says Justin Fields is 'extremely comfortable' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season that holds weight towards his contract status and status with the team as the Bears' signal caller.

There's some pressure for Fields to thrive this season. He has nowhere left to hide as far as excuses for the roster's horrid talent level. Ryan Poles and the Bears have handed him a reputable enough roster to improve upon from last season.

It shouldn't be difficult for Fields to find success this season. He's already proven to be a playmaker on the ground and lead a productive offense. However, he needs to show he can create offense through the air, which he hasn't done effectively through two NFL seasons.

As far as his expectations this year, Jaylon Johnson is comfortable saying Fields will find success.

"I expect him to shine," Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. "I think it's one thing to come in rookie year and learn a new system then have to go into a new system. He never really got a chance to be comfortable. I think for him now he's finally having a chance to get comfortable. He has some new guys. Everything's in an upward projection for him."

It'll be intriguing to see how Luke Getsy navigates the Bears' offense this season.

Last year, the Bears were the most run-dominant team in the NFL. They held the highest rushing play percentage, most rushing attempts and created the most rushing yards in the NFL (3,014). They broke the 3,000-yard mark as a team, making it the first in franchise history.

Obviously, that style of offense didn't lead to much success. Yes, their defense ranked last in the NFL and it would be helpful to know how that offense would've performed with a slightly better defense. Nevertheless, the modern NFL team depends heavily on passing the ball. And Fields needs to prove he can do that for the Bears before they move on with him.

Fields becomes extension-eligible next offseason. His performance this season will dictate whether or not the Bears grant him that extension. What's more, the Bears have the rights to the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Should Fields not perform up to standard, the Bears could use that pick on a new signal caller.

It's safe to say that most Bears fans, and Johnson, aren't afraid of the outcome unfolding next summer.

"Once he gets comfortable, which I think he is extremely comfortable now and extremely confident, he can be very dangerous," Johnson said. "You'll see a lot of that dominant quarterback play that you saw at Ohio State."

