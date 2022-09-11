Bears' Jaylon Johnson Delivers ‘Peanut Punch,' Rookie Jaquan Brisker Recovers

Johnson uses 'peanut punch,' Brisker recovers fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All that Charles Tillman-inspired "peanut punching" came in handy during Bears training camp.

On an end-around play, cornerback Jaylon Johnson peanut-punched the ball out of 49ers' Deebo Samuel's hands in the team's first game of the season. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker was there to recover the fumble.

The fumble helped stop a steamroll from the 49ers offense. Brandon Aiyuk gained 31 yards on a wide-open catch the play before the fumble. If not for the turnover, the Bears would have been in danger of giving up early points.

Looks like Matt Eberflus' H-I-T-S (Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways, [playing] Smart) principle is taking with the defense.

