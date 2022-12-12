Bears' Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Return From NFL Concussion Protocol

Brisker, Gordon cleared from concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got some good injury news over the bye week. Both Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared the concussion protocol and are expected to return to practice this week. Both rookie defensive backs missed the past two weeks due to their brain injuries.

“It's great to have them back,” said Matt Eberflus. “We're excited about it. Having Gordon there as the nickel, that'll be a big piece for us going forward. A lot of teams play 11 personnel so we'll be in that group a lot. And obviously the impact Brisker has with his hitting and ballhawking skills. We're excited to get both of those guys back.”

The Bears were especially thin at safety, since Eddie Jackson and Dane Cruikshank are both out for the year with injuries of their own. That left DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks as the only healthy safeties for a bit. The team’s depth at cornerback was tested, too, since Kindle Vildor missed Week 13’s game against the Packers with an ankle injury.

It may take a bit for each player to get back to 100% game speed. Eberflus has used ramp up periods for many players who have missed significant playing time, to slowly ease them back into game shape. Eberflus indicated the team would need to do the same with Brisker and Gordon.

