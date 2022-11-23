Bears' Jack Sanborn on Justin Fields: ‘He's Just a Great Talent'

Jack Sanborn on Fields: 'He's just a great talent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Like the rest of us, Jack Sanborn is enthralled by Justin Fields' abilities.

"It's amazing to see what he can do with the ball in his hands and make plays I think many people are not able to make," Sanborn said to Laurence Holmes on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "I was able to watch it firsthand in college going up against him and now he's doing it in the NFL too.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"He's just a great talent."

Agreed.

Fields has put on a show over the last six weeks for the Bears, becoming a top-ten leading rusher in the league and the most productive rushing quarterback this season.

His passing abilities have developed too. Fields is a bona fide escape artist and a playmaker. He's made countless, incredible plays this season.

RELATED: Fields has separated shoulder with 'partially torn ligaments'

Watching him wiggle out of a difficult situation is like watching a magician perform a trick. It doesn't just look that way to fans either, everyone on the sidelines is aware and in awe of Fields' talent.

"I'm out there on third down not knowing what's gonna happen and then all of a sudden he's able to break three tackles and pick up the first you just kinda look around like 'Wow, you don't see that every day,'" Sanborn said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.