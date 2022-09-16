Bears Injury Report: Velus Jones Jr. Doubtful for Packers Game

Bears injury report: Velus Jones Jr. doubtful for SNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. did not participate, yet again, in Friday’s Bears practice. The rookie wide receiver is officially doubtful with a hamstring injury that has derailed his development in the early stages of the season.

Jones Jr. was in and out of practice throughout training camp, and only played in the second preseason game of the year. Earlier in the week he was hopeful that he could make his regular season debut in Lambeau Field, and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. But his hamstring did not respond in a way that allowed him to practice on either Thursday or Friday.

Other than Jones Jr., the Bears appear to be fully healthy. Riley Reiff was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but practiced in full on both Thursday and Friday. Additionally, Khari Blasingame was a full participant in Friday’s practice after missing Thursday to attend to a personal matter.

