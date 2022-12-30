Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game

Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.

There are still some question marks at wide receiver, however. Chase Claypool hasn’t played since injuring his knee against the Packers in Week 13. He managed two limited practices this week and is officially questionable to play against the Lions. Equanimeous St. Brown practiced in full on Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation for Sunday, but he has not cleared the concussion protocol yet. There is still a chance that St. Brown clears the protocol in time to play in Detroit. Finally, Dante Pettis had an up and down week as he worked through an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, did not participate on Thursday, and was upgraded to limited again on Friday. He’s officially questionable to play. If none of those three players are able to dress against the Lions, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry would be left as the team’s only healthy wide receivers on the active roster. The team would likely elevate both Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain from the practice squad to the active roster to fill out the position group.

Finally, Sterling Weatherford and Ja’Tyre Carter were ruled out for the Lions game with an illness and a back injury, respectively. There has been no injury designation for Justin Fields all week, even though Fields hurt his foot last week and continues to work through a left shoulder injury.

