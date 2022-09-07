Bears Injury Report: Lucas Patrick Practices, Velus Jones DNP

Bears release first injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears released their first injury report of the season on Wednesday, and it’s one of the shortest we’ve seen in a long time. Only two players were listed: Velus Jones. Jr. who did not participate with a hamstring injury, and Dominique Robinson who was limited in practice with a knee injury.

That means the slew of Bears who have missed time with injuriesーlike Byron Pringle who missed nearly all of training camp with a quad injury, or Lucas Patrick and Jaquan Brisker who are recovering from broken fingersー were full participants.

Jones’ injury is starting to enter “concerning” territory, however. The rookie wide receiver flashed during training camp, but he was in and out of practice several times. He only played in one preseason game. It’s unclear whether Jones has been battling the same hamstring injury throughout the summer or if the hamstring injury is a new problem, since the Bears didn’t disclose information about day-to-day injuries during the summer program.

Meanwhile Robinson participating in a limited fashion can be viewed as a positive development, since he didn’t practice on Monday. As for Patrick, we don’t know if he practiced at center or at guard on Wednesday. His ability to snap a ball will be something the team monitors throughout the week.

