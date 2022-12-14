Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP

Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury.

Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week 13’s Packers game, but after a brief stint in the blue medical tent Claypool was able to return to play with a knee brace. After the game, Matt Eberflus made it seem like Claypool would be ok moving forward.

“He didn’t come out, he came back in, so he’s squared away on that,” Eberflus said after the Packers game.

Claypool did not talk to the media after the Packers game, and it’s unclear how his knee injury worsened.

Fields missed practice due to an illness, but Eberflus seemed confident he’d recover in time to play against the Eagles this Sunday. Fields is officially day-to-day, and Eberflus said he’s been on the upswing.

Finally, Larry Borom did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, and Trevon Wesco was a DNP with a calf injury. Borom hurt himself in Week 12’s Jets game and hasn’t practiced since. Wesco injured his leg midway through the Packers game.

