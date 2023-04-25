Bears' Ian Cunningham: It's ‘Worth It' to Draft a RB in Top 10

Ian Cunningham: It's 'worth it' to draft a RB in top 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Are the Bears prepared to draft a running back with the No. 9 pick, or in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft?

"Yeah, I think it's worth it," Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, told the media on Tuesday when asked if taking a running back in the top 10 is worth it in today's NFL.

Ian Cunningham asked if a running back can be worth a top 10 pick in the modern NFL.



The name behind the question for Cunningham here is Bijan Robinson. Robinson, the stud running back out of Texas, is the draft's unanimous top running back and arguably one of the best players in the draft.

During his senior season last year, he ran over 1,500 yards and totaled 20 touchdowns. He has over 3,400 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards to his name from his college career.

Robinson has the speed, versatility and drive to be a top running back in the NFL. In today's NFL, however, it's uncanny to rely solely on one running back, nonetheless, take one in the first round of the draft. It's a pass-first league, where the need for one running back is dwindling.

However, Robinson's talent and prowess earn at least a peek for any team who needs a running back in the top half of the draft. Is Cunningham serious about the likes of Robinson with the No. 9 pick?

Likely not. It's guaranteed the Bears reviewed his film, studied his tape and probably talked to him. But the odds of Ryan Poles and Cunningham bringing in Robinson to pair with four other running backs on their roster, including Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman, are low.

It's a textbook move for every front-office executive to remain ambiguous now. The draft is days away and the Bears are keeping their cards close to the vest. The biggest name they've been attached to, thus far, is Georgia defensive tackle, Jalen Carter. But he's a coveted asset.

Cunningham is working on the Bears' due diligence for several reasons. Some of the reasons include – not revealing the Bears' cards, attracting potential trade bait, and keeping the team's options open.

He only got the one line out about drafting a running back in the first round, but it holds enough substance to start a conversation. How would the Bears fare with a first-round running back?

Obviously, the move would boost the Bears' backfield instantly, giving them a blue-chip skill player on a rookie contract. Robinson would give defenses another body to worry about in the backfield, alongside Justin Fields.

But, all things considered, it would be an irresponsible move. The Bears have multiple glaring needs outside of the running back position. The trenches are notoriously and visibly below average and there are stronger arguments for taking a cornerback or wide receiver in the first round before a running back.

The Bears would do themselves a disservice by taking Robinson, but you can't count anything out leading up to draft day, at least, according to Cunningham.

