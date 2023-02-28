Bears Hire Luke Steckel as New Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Bears hire new assistant OL coach Luke Steckel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears filled a vacant spot on their coaching staff on Tuesday. The team announced that they hired Luke Steckel to be their new assistant offensive line coach.

Steckel will work under offensive line coach Chris Morgan, and replaces Austin King who left to join Sean Payton’s Broncos staff as an assistant OL coach. Steckel has 14 years of NFL coaching experience, including 10 with the Titans. He’s coached several different position groups, as well.

Steckel spent the past two seasons working as the Titans’ tight ends coach. In that position, he helped Chig Okonkwo become the premier rookie pass catching tight end in the league in 2022, and helped Geoff Swaim, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser set career highs in various categories in 2021. From 2013 - 2019, Steckel bounced around among the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers rooms, and had a stint as an assistant to head coach Mike Munchak.

Steckel got his NFL coaching start with the Browns in 2009. He stayed in Cleveland for four years, working as an assistant to head coaches Eric Mangini and Pat Shurmur.

