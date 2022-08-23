Bears Hint Alan Williams Defense Could Be a Little Different

Bears hint Alan Williams defense could be a lil different originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Early in Matt Eberflus’ tenure as Bears head coach he clarified that he would play the role of overseeing CEO. Eberflus would focus on managing the team as a whole, allowing defensive coordinator Alan Williams to truly lead the defense.

“That's been that way all the way through since we started way back in January,” said Eberflus. “It's been Alan. Alan's been in the room and he's been leading the defense and he's doing a really good job with it. And he certainly has put his fingerprints on it, changing the way we call things maybe to simplify or make them better or make them fit for how he wants to do it. I welcome that. He's the leader of the defense and he's taken that role on really well.”

Williams isn’t reinventing the wheel now that he’s the man calling the shots. His scheme is still rooted in the Cover 2 defense that Lovie Smith brought to Chicago from Tampa Bay. More importantly, Williams’ core philosophy is the same as Eberflus’.

“You can talk about different schematics, but really it’s the philosophy of the defense, it’s the H.I.T.S. principle,” said linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. “That’s the biggest thing, that’s what they preach and that’s what they believe in.”

Borgonzi came to the Bears from the Colts, along with Eberflus and Williams, so he’s familiar with how Eberflus ran things as a defensive coordinator. Cornerbacks coach James Rowe is another man who came to Chicago from Indianapolis, and agreed that schematically, Williams and Eberflus are running a similar defense. Rowe notices other differences between the two coaches, though.

“Flus is a little bit more intense,” Rowe said.

That’s not to say Williams’ defense will be a carbon copy of Eberflus’ from Indy. Both Borgonzi and Rowe hinted that there are little nuances he’s added to move the scheme forward. We’ve seen clues that might indicate Williams could blitz more than his mentor. Of course that could be preseason bluffing, too. Fact is, most teams don’t show too much of what they really want to do when the regular season begins.

The Bears coaches weren’t about to add any serious details for public consumption, either.

“We’ll see,” said Rowe. “Hopefully when we get into games, teams will feel a little bit of the differences that he’s made.”

