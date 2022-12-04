Bears' Head Coach Matt Eberflus Explains Late First Half Timeout

Matt Eberflus explains late first half timeout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With 23 seconds left before the first half, Aaron Jones lost a yard on a play the Packers ran on the Bears' side of the field, handing the Packers a tough fourth-down situation with little time left in the half.

After the play, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to call his last and final timeout.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The timeout stunned Bears fans, as Eberflus gave the Packers a chance to stop the clock and regroup, despite rushing the ball for negative yardage without getting out of bounds.

"Just to force their hand," Eberflus said about calling the timeout after the game. "It's 4th & 4 I think it was. Just trying to force their hand and make them make a decision. It gives us another opportunity for our defense to get set up and what we want to call."

I just don't get the logic of it at all. Just handed the Packers 30 seconds to dial up a play, get set up and then execute it. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) December 4, 2022

The decision to call timeout certainly bit the Bears back.

In the ensuing play after the timeout, Aaron Rodgers fired a dime to the endzone for Christian Watson, bringing the Packers to within one score of the Bears just before halftime.

Seems like a misfire by Eberflus, and the rationale behind the move doesn't help much either.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.