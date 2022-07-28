Bears Head Coach Dave Wannstedt Watches Offensive Line at Training Camp

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A former head coach is in the building.

Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp.

Bears O-line working under the watchful eye of Dave Wannstedt pic.twitter.com/sAohRf9SxS — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 28, 2022

Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the Bears, the Dolphins and the Steelers. He last coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 as their special teams coach.

The five years he coached as Mike Ditka's successor weren't pretty. He resulted a 41-57 coaching record, beating the Packers just one time in that era. After posting back-to-back seasons with a 4-12 record, he was fired by Michael McCaskey.

It's unknown who invited him to camp. But, he was seen watching the offensive line practice drills near one of the endzones.

