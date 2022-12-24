Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year

Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field.

The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.

The Bills scored two touchdowns on the ground between Devin Singletary and James Cook, as of this writing. One of them was over 30 yards, making the Bears the only team to have allowed five rushing touchdowns over 30 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Bears have now allowed 5 rushing touchdowns of over 30 yards, the most in the NFL this season — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 24, 2022

As of this writing, the Bills are averaging 10.3 yards per rush, racking up 196 yards on 19 carries. Buffalo is exposing the Bears' defense, which has been a problem all season.

The Bears' defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and the most rushing touchdowns this season in the league. The Bills' game places an onus on the offseason roster adjustments that must take place for the Bears.

Not only do the Bears roster one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, but they also own the title for worst pass-rushing defense too. They've created 17 sacks this season, the lowest value in the NFL. The Bears have the second-lowest sack rate at 4.7 percent.

The defensive front will be a top item on the agenda this offseason. Outsiders already prognosticate that the Bears will target either Will Anderson Jr. (Edge, Alabama) or Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia) at the top of the NFL draft to help resolve the issue.

Ryan Poles made his evaluation of the Bears' defensive front clear when he attempted to sign Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi last offseason. The signing fell through based on Ogunjobi's failed physical.

Expect the Bears to work this offseason on the front seven of their 4-3 defense to better protect the rush, and attack the quarterback.

