Bears Hand Patriots' Sixth-Largest Home Loss Under Bill Belichick

By Ryan Taylor

Bears hand Pats sixth-largest home loss under Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is this a turning point for the Bears?

Amid a three-game losing streak, with losses to the Commanders, Giants, and Vikings lurking around the minds of each Bears player, they defeat the Patriots 33-14 as if their season depended on it. 

With that, the Bears handed the Patriots their sixth-largest home loss during the Bill Belichick era, according to Ben Volin. They defeated New England by 19 points at Gillette Stadium.

The win also marked the Bears' first victory over the Patriots since 2000 and the first ever in New England. Since the inception of the Bears-Patriots matchup, Chicago has never defeated them on the road. 

Monday night's win was a game for the history books. 

