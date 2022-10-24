Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘Encouraged With Progress' in Justin Fields

Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.

“I know it’s not in the statistics or on the paper all the time, but he is getting better in a lot of different areas,” Poles said.

Poles said when evaluating young players he looks for flashes, and in Fields he’s seen moments where the QB has gotten the ball out on time, has shown the accuracy he was known for at Ohio State, and has connected on impressive deep balls.

“The one to Pettis was incredible,” said Poles, referring to Fields’ 40-yard touchdown throw against the Commanders.

Poles also shared how the team will be evaluating Fields for the remainder of the season, and how they’d like to see him improve. Interestingly, Poles’ answer started with something that’s out of the QB’s control.

“How he’s being used,” Poles said. “Are we putting him in a position where he can be successful? Then, the execution and the details of what he’s being asked to do, and really speeding up to the game and making decisions quicker. Again, the beautiful thing about football is that it’s reliant on everybody else. So as a whole I think we need to improve, and I think we’ll see that everyone starts to get better, and then we’ll ascend.”

A common question has been how the Bears can evaluate Fields fairly when he’s been pressured on more than half of his dropbacks, and when he doesn’t have many proven wide receivers to target. Poles said he’s not second guessing his decisions to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks, instead of adding offensive help for his young quarterback, but he won’t shy away from adding help at the trade deadline if the price is right.

“We’re always going to be active in terms of making phone calls, or picking up the phone, and just seeing if that’s something that can improve our team, and if it makes sense for us not only now一 because I’ve always talked about this, it’s sustaining success over a long period of time, not just this short fix all the time."

