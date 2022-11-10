Bears Give Inside Access to College Scouting Tour With Ryan Poles

Bears give inside look at Poles' scouting trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest episode of "1920 Football Drive" – the Bears' YouTube series – they give an inside look at life on the road of a scouting trip with general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.

According to the video, the duo scouted six teams from three different college visits in 48 hours.

They went to Atlanta to watch Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, then the Clemson-Syracuse game, and finally Alabama vs. Mississippi State.

The two emphasized being able to watch how the prospects play entirely off-tape is important to them and the culture they plan to lay out at Halas Hall.

"The body language is huge," Cunningham said. "The things in which you can't see on tape. How he interacts with his teammates after a big play, or on the sideline how he handles coaching, and being able to be on the sideline and feel the players."

Poles mentioned the two would see around 45 players in the 48 hours they went on the road. He predicts around half of that group will end up in the first half of the upcoming NFL draft.

The two reminisced about the length they'd spent on the road. Poles joked their hotel accounts are comical to look at because they've spent so many nights in hotels for recruiting purposes.

"I think I had almost 1,400 nights on Marriot," Cunningham said. "And then when you look at it it's almost the equivalent of four years that you've stayed. It's nuts."

Poles and Cunningham have a strong relationship.

When Poles hired Cunningham onto the Bears' front office staff, the two lived together for a while to start their time in Chicago.

Since then, their relationship has strengthened, and the two have a formidable chemistry and ability to work off each other. Poles asserted Cunningham is not a "yes man" in his operation.

"Since I've been hired here and we've been working together, he's like a brother to me," Poles said. "When we first showed up, we lived together, drove together, spent a lot of hours. He is a true right-hand man that will always be truthful. He's gonna tell you how it is.

"That's important to me because I've never wanted someone in that role that's just gonna say 'yes' to everything I say," Poles said.

