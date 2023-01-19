Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season

Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.

Jackson was in the middle of a renaissance season before he suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 12. He had four interceptions and two forced fumbles on the year, after managing only one forced fumble in 2021. Jackson wasn’t just a takeaway machine, though. He improved his tackling considerably this season and finished fourth on the team with 80 stops despite playing in only 12 games.

Eberflus’ ball hawk recognition goes back to Indianapolis where he was the defensive coordinator from 2018-2021. There, he gave out tie-dyed ball hawk shirts to any player who got an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, or a defensive touchdown.





Eberflus mentioned other special honors, like players who qualify for his 90% Club. It’s an exclusive group of players who managed to finish the season with no loafs on at least 90% of their snaps played. The other awards have not been revealed yet.

