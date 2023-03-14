Bears Free Agent Deals Excite Safety Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson approves of reported Bears free agent deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears’ reported free agent deals from Monday’s opening of the legal tampering period won’t become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but the Bears are already getting excited. Players have taken to social media to share their approval for the reported deals and to welcome new players to Chicago. On Tuesday, Eddie Jackson addressed the media before receiving his Ed Block Courage Award. Jackson said he’s been following the team’s moves on social media and shared his thoughts.

“Just seeing them play, I know they’re great players,” Jackson said. “Just the things they did for their teams, I’ve heard some pretty good stuff about them off the field, with leadership roles and the type of guys they are. Them type characteristics I feel like fit best with us in our locker room.

“It’s a good feeling to see the types of players they’re bringing in.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Bears were reported to have signed four new players: linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and right guard Nate Davis. In particular, linebacker was a position the Bears tried to get right after trading Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Nick Morrow wasn’t as effective as a replacement weakside linebacker. Jack Sanborn showed promise at middle linebacker before an ankle injury ended his season early. Now the Bears hope to have the middle of their defense set with Edmunds and Edwards leading the linebacker corps. Jackson thinks that pair can help him in the back end of the defense, too.

“It just relieves some of the heavy duty stuff,” Jackson said. “Those guys are making the tackles. The types of players that I heard they were, stuff barely gets to us, so you’ll have to make less tackles and just (get to) play the ball. I feel like we’re going to play well together, but we’re gonna see.

“Overall, I feel like we got us some good players and I’m excited to get to work with those guys.”

Free agents can officially sign contracts with their new teams when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

