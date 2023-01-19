Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets to Bolster Trenches

Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO.

With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big offseason that awaits them. With over $100 million in salary cap space, the Bears can play in any end of the pool they wish this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles promised to be disciplined in spending despite the money burning a hole in George McCaskey's wallet.

The Bears have significant needs across the roster, from defensive tackle to linebacker and interior offensive line.

As the Bears start organizing their free-agent thoughts, we're going to do the same.

Here's Part 1 of a Bears free-agent targets primer, focusing on defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line. Part 2 will hit on wide receiver, linebacker, and edge rusher. Each position will look at three potential targets and discuss who the Bears might focus on out of the bunch.

Interior defensive line

Big Fish: Javon Hargrave

Plan B: Daron Payne

Bargain hunting: Larry Ogunjobi

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense needs “the engine” to work at maximum capacity. A disruptive three-technique is critical to what the Bears want to do on the defensive side of the ball. While the Bears also are in need of multiple productive edge rushers, finding that “engine” should take priority this offseason.

There’s a decent chance the Bears will check that box in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

But the free-agent class also has a few intriguing options.

Let’s start in the deep end.

Poles plans to be disciplined this offseason, but Payne and Hargrave are worth getting a little loose with the wallet.

I’m partial to Payne. The 25-year-old is coming off a career year in which he notched 11.5 sacks, 32 solo tackles, 49 total quarterback pressures, and 45 stops. Always a brilliant run defender, Payne has continued to grow as a pass rusher and is now close to being a complete interior defensive lineman.

My lean toward Payne is only because of his age. Hargrave will be 30 years old for the 2023 season, so his best years likely won’t align with the Bears’ expected competitive window. However, you can’t deny his production. Since 2020, Hargrave’s Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 92.2 trails only Aaron Donald and Chris Jones. He can be a force against the run or blow up a passing attack. We've seen defensive linemen remain productive well into their 30s, so Hargrave could be worth the big check for the Bears.

Getting either Hargrave or Payne would be a massive win for the Bears.

Should they miss out on both, Ogunjobi is someone Poles could return to if his medicals check out. Ogunjobi had a quiet season in Pittsburgh after watching his contract with the Bears fall through due to a failed physical. He could be a short-term option if the Bears don’t hook Hargrave or Payne.

Offensive tackle

Big Fish: Orlando Brown Jr.

Plan B: Mike McGlinchey

Third time's a charm: Jawaan Taylor

The Bears loved the growth they saw from rookie left tackle Braxton Jones in 2022. But there’s no question the pass protection has to get a lot better across the line if quarterback Justin Fields is going to improve in 2023.

Brown is undoubtedly the prize of the free-agent class at tackle. While Brown isn’t an elite tackle, he has been successful in Baltimore and Kansas City, two different types of offenses, and is only 26 years old. Brown allowed just four sacks and 47 pressures this season.

Landing Brown would allow the Bears to shift Jones to right tackle, a position he might be better suited to play.

McGlinchey is the next one on the list and has a good case to be in the big fish category. McGlinchey has been highly effective in Kyle Shanahan’s wide-zone offense in San Francisco. This season, McGlinchey earned a run-block grade of 71.8, which ranked 12th among all tackles who played at least 80 percent of their team’s snaps. McGlinchey held up well in pass protection this season, surrendering only 27 pressures (six sacks).

I think McGlinchey would be an excellent get for the Bears, who could solidify the right side of the line next to Teven Jenkins.

There’s a good chance both McGlinchey and Brown return to their respective homes, which would leave the Bears hoping Taylor hits the market.

Taylor has had a solid season in Jacksonville. Per PFF, he has only allowed pressure on 2.5 percent of dropbacks and just 5.2 percent in true pass sets. If the Jags bring back Taylor, that could open up the possibility of a trade for backup tackle Walker Little, who has performed well this season. Just something to keep an eye on.

Interior offensive line

Big fish: Ben Powers

Plan B: Dalton Risner

Bargain hunting: Nate Davis

The Bears are set at right guard with Jenkins. But with Cody Whitehair’s future uncertain, the Bears must find a long-term answer at left guard.

Powers is as good of an option as you’ll find on the open market.

The 26-year-old is coming off a career year for the Baltimore Ravens, in which he allowed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit during the season. The Ravens’ offensive line coach gives out a cinderblock award after each game to note the unit’s best performance in that week’s game. Powers won it eight times in 2022.

On a line that includes Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Tyler Linderbaum, and Kevin Zeitler, that’s saying something.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday that Baltimore would love to keep Powers, but he knows the guard will be in high demand.

Risner would be a nice fallback option if the Bears can’t land Powers. The 27-year-old allowed just three sacks and six hits in 598 pass-block snaps at left guard this season.

If the Bears need to go a little deeper into the barrel, 26-year-old Nate Davis was the Titans’ best offensive lineman this season. He allowed just three sacks and one hit in 385 pass-block snaps at right guard for Tennessee.

