Bears First Team With 5 Consecutive Games With 225+ Rushing Yards

The Bears have the best rushing attack in the league.

According to NFL research, the Bears are the first team in NFL history to record five straight games with over 225 rushing yards in each of them. The team is averaging 246 rushing yards per contest over the same five-week frame.

Chicago runs the ball more than any other team in the NFL, rushing the ball 36 times per game for a nearly 60 percent play frequency.

From that, they have recorded just over 2,000 yards on the ground as a team – the most in the NFL. Between the likes of Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, the Bears are lethal on the ground.

Fields is posting the most production from the group, accounting for 111 yards per game and five touchdowns over the last five games. Nonetheless, Herbert and Montgomery are keeping up to par, averaging 114 yards per game together in the last five weeks.

While the Bears' offense has been productive on the ground, racking up hundreds of yards and scoring 31 points per game in the last month, the defense hasn't played sustainably enough to keep up.

The defense has given up 38 points per game in the same time frame, and the jettison of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith is becoming increasingly apparent to the defense. Some characters have played well through the calamity, but together they've faltered.

If they want to sustain their active ground game, the defense must improve. The same thinking applies to the Bears' long-term outlook.

