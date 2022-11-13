Bears First NFL Team to Lose Three Straight Games With 29 Points

By Ryan Taylor

The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. 

With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games. 

The Bears have lost to the Lions (scored 30 points), Miami Dolphins (scored 32 points) and Dallas Cowboys (scored 29 points) over the last three weeks. 

With that, Justin Fields and the offense continue to produce. 

During the same three-week time frame, Fields has averaged 128 rushing yards and has scored 11 total touchdowns. 

The jettison of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith is clearly impacting the defense, and ultimately affecting the outcomes of games. The Bears allowed 21 fourth-quarter points on Sunday against the Lions. 

All signs point to major upgrades on each side of the ball, with an emphasis on the defense this offseason. 

