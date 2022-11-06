Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points

Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing, is Josh Allen with 24.8 fantasy points. Fields has the second-most fantasy points of Week 9 thus far, second only to Joe Mixon (55 fantasy points).

Guess who started Justin Fields in fantasy football today 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bzxTheSGoa — Michael Allardyce (@mikedyce) November 6, 2022

The Bears' signal caller put up 123 passing yards and four total touchdowns, but he also tacked on an NFL-record 178 rushing yards, which accounts for 17 fantasy points alone.

The second-year quarterback had the second-most fantasy points between Weeks 5-8, moving his name up after slotting himself as QB31 from Weeks 1-4.

According to ESPN fantasy football league statistics, he is owned in around 40 percent of ESPN leagues and was started in only 20 percent of leagues for Week 9.

If Fields is available in your fantasy league, he is likely worth the addition to your roster.

