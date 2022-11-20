Bears' Fields Scrambled for 33 Yards Before Finding St. Brown

Fields scrambled for 33 yards before finding St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields knows how to buy time in and around the pocket.

The second-year quarterback ran for 33.2 yards before finding Equaniemous St. Brown on a busted play to convert a third down.

The scramble went down as the most scramble yards on a third-down conversion this season. Fields' 10.98 seconds to throw is also the longest amount of time recorded to throw in six seasons.

The play set the Bears up at Atlanta's six-yard line. Four plays later, David Montgomery ran the ball into the endzone from the two-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Falcons scored a late field goal and intercepted one of the Fields' passes on the final drive to seal the game.

Fields threw for 153 yards and ran for 85 yards, bringing his rushing total this season to 834. He threw for one touchdown to Darnell Mooney and ran one in on his own.

