Bears Fans Roast the Team's Orange Uniforms in Facebook Comments

Bears fans roast team's orange uniforms on Facebook

The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone.

Some Bears fans have jokes about the team's uniforms and their performance in the team's Facebook comments.

"Don't work on the helmets, work on the wins." – Sylvia J Cruz

"They should change the C to an L until they can get back to winning rather than flexing with aesthetics. Cool looking helmets though." – Steven Michael Denis Ryan

"Pumpkin spice helmets?" – Kevin Allison

Take a look at the threads the Bears will sport on Thursday:

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

This season’s edition of the orange jerseys are noticeably different from past iterations, thanks to the new orange helmets. In the past, the Bears have kept their typical navy helmets while donning the orange alternates.

The Bears will take on the Commanders at home in Week 6, so fans will get the opportunity to check out the fresh duds in person. Fans who scan mobile tickets at that game will also receive a commemorative NFT, although the team hasn’t announced exactly what that NFT will be.

The team will bust out the orange alternates one more time next season, against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

