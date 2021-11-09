Chicago Bears

Bears Fans Rank Among Biggest Complainers in the NFL, Study Finds. But Which Fans Are Worse?

Yes, Chicago Bears fans are again named among the worst complainers in the NFL by a new survey. But which fans were ranked worse?

A newly released study from Mibets ranked Bears fans as No. 8 among the biggest complainers in the NFL, which could be a step in the right direction after ranking No. 4 last year.

Here are which fans ranked in the top 10:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers
  5. New York Jets
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. Oakland Raiders
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. Cleveland Browns
  10. New York Giants

Bears fans' "most annoying habit" was "using victim mentality," according to the survey, though they were also said to typically complain about the referees or "act as armchair quarterbacks."

Among the list of 32 teams of fans, the majority were said to most commonly complain about referees or officiating.

The rankings surveyed over 2,000 NFL fans from across the U.S., asking people to name which fan base complains the most.

In a similar list of biggest complainers among NFL quarterbacks and coaches, the Bears had no one in the top five listing, though Justin Fields was ranked No. 25 and Matt Nagy No. 8.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers was voted the second biggest whiner of all NFL quarterbacks, according to survey results.

