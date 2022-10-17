Bears Fans Mock Packers on Twitter for Loss to New York Jets

Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season.

But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Packers losses will always be the perfect medicine for Bears fans to take during a tough stretch.

In response to the Packers' loss, Bears fans got busy on Twitter posting memes to let their NFC North rival know about the loss.

Here are some of the best Tweets from the Packers' loss:

WHAT HAPPENED SLACKERS — • (@bojackpick) October 16, 2022

Me watching the Green Bay Packers Twitter meltdown pic.twitter.com/rc1yO0oNCZ — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) October 16, 2022

