Bears fans celebrate season kick off with tailgates across Chicago

The Bears and Packers rivalry added to the excitement leading up to the first game of the season

By Courtney Sisk

It's that time of year again when football fans flock to Solider Field and sports pubs across the city.

Fans filled the lots outside as the Bears regular season kicked off on Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

“When you get a day like this in Chicago any time it’s beautiful," said Bears fan Larry Schramm. "Got the backdrop of the city, everybody’s having a great time, everybody is excited. And then the Packers? That’s just the icing on the cake.”

The drinks were flowing, the food was cooking and the hopes were high for Bears fans ahead of the game.

“No more Brett Favre, no more Aaron Rodgers," said Bears fan Geno Nowak. “And there’s no ‘Love’ in Chicago.”

The rivalry on the field matched the rivalry in the tailgate lots. It was Jennifer and Justin McDaniel's second wedding anniversary on Sunday. Jennifer is a Bears fan, while her husband Justin roots for the Packers.

Yet there was a lot on the line for Sunday's game.

Their 6-month-old daughter Annie was in attendance, and their family needed to settle one big question.

"This is her first Bears-Packers game, so whatever happens today determines whether or not she’s going to be a Bears or Packers fan," Jennifer said.

While many spent time tailgating outside Soldier Field, others opted to mark the occasion at bars.

ARC bar at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place is now hosting tailgates before every home game.

"It's cool and calm here," said Lakita Portwood, who stopped by ARC before heading to the stadium.

The menu included Bears-themed food like the 'Chase Clay-poutine," "Mooney’s Mozzarella sticks" and the "Just-in-credible buffalo chicken egg rolls."

No matter where fans celebrated from, they all shared one common goal: beat the Packers.

