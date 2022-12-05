Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown Could've Fought for Ball on Justin Fields INT

St. Brown agrees he could've fought for ball on INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One day after Equanimeous St. Brown was critiqued by Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus for his part in Jaire Alexander’s fourth-quarter interception, the Bears wide receiver spoke to the media about the play. St. Brown tipped his cap to Alexander for coming away with the interception, but also conceded that he could’ve done a better job to prevent it.

“They squat on curl routes, and [Alexander]’s a good player,” St. Brown said. “He made a great play on the curl route that I ran. And yeah, I’ve got to try to get that ball out sooner.”

There were some questions about St. Brown’s route running on the play, since he appeared to turn and stop more than turn and run to the ball. After the game, Fields agreed that Alexander made a great play on the interception, but said St. Brown could’ve done more on his end.

“EQ was underneath him, but at that point, once you throw that ball, you anticipate the throw, and boom, he jumped it,” Fields said. “Really at that point, you'd like to see the receiver come back to the ball. We always just try to tell the receiver that those DBs are going to want that pick each and every time, so they are going to attack that ball.”

When pressed if there were any coaching points on his route running on Monday, St. Brown once again gave Alexander credit for making a great play.

“He was sitting right at the depth of my route, so I’ve just got to try to get that ball out.”

Alexander may have gotten the better of St. Brown on that pivotal play, but he beat his former teammate at least once for a big play of his own. St. Brown ran past Alexander on his 56-yard reception, which set up David Montgomery’s touchdown one play later.

