Bears' Enemy Detroit Lions Get a Haul Trading Down in the Draft

Detroit Lions get a haul trading down in the draft

The Detroit Lions took advantage of their No. 6 overall pick, trading down with the Arizona Cardinals, who traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 earlier in the draft.

The Lions clearly weren't interested in a Jalen Carter-Aidan Hutchinson pairing, which would have been a scary sight for the Bears' offensive line and Justin Fields. Instead, they received a haul from the Cardinals for their pick.

The Lions received the No. 12 and the No. 34 pick in the draft, giving them five picks between the first and second rounds of the draft.

While Detroit has yet to announce on a name on the clock, they'll announce several between Friday and Saturday. Expect Detroit to stock up on defense, including cornerbacks and the defensive line.

Should the Bears read the tea leaves and draft the offensive line? The No. 9 pick still awaits, as of this writing.

