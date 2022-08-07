Bears Embracing H.I.T.S Has Impressed Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams

Bears DC impressed with how team embraced H.I.T.S. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Alan Williams first arrived in Chicago, he was frank when he said there may be challenges when bringing Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy to the Bears. He foresaw obstacles. He thought some players wouldn’t get on board. Williams anticipated some of these hurdles based on his experience installing the system in Indianapolis in 2018.

“That first year there wasn’t a buy in, because it was difficult,” Williams said in February. “But little by little they saw how the H.I.T.S. philosophy translated into us playing well.”

So far all we’ve heard is great things about Eberflus’ program, which champions hustle and intensity on the field at all times. Players lauded the increase in accountability throughout the team, both in meetings and on the practice field. They preached Eberflus’ principles and how they believed it would help them play to the best of their abilities.

But the team’s response to Eberflus’ demanding philosophy got its challenge over the weekend, when the team was put through two long padded practices, with plenty of running around, in the hot sun. Cole Kmet said it was the toughest practice of his life. Khalil Herbert said players were “laid out” in the locker room afterwards. Yet, by all accounts, the players gritted through it.

“The guys have been great,” said Williams on Sunday. “I was expecting some pushback, some kickback. 'Hey coach, my legs are dead, we shouldn't beー Hey coach, this is what we did last year. Hey coach, this is what I used to do to be successful.' There hasn't been any of that. The guys have been outstanding in terms of how they're working.

“(Saturday) was a little bit long of a practice and guys still had great attitudes. They came in, they weren't cussing or fussing or making excuses about their legs, that sometimes can happen. So I think that's a good sign in terms of the dividends that will pay off.”

So far, Williams says the team hasn’t hit any of the obstacles he forecast as Eberflus has installed H.I.T.S. Williams says the team is still in the “honeymoon stage” with the new culture being built. He believes their ability to work through tough practices has given the players some extra momentum as the team transitions into the middle of training camp.

“Every day I wonder how they're gonna respond,” Williams said. “Even (Sunday's) practice, after a tough practice (Saturday), or a longer practice (Saturday), you look at and you see how your team responds and you're always in an evaluation stage. Look at your team, try to put your pulse on the team, see what the body language is each day, see how they hustle.

“Sometimes you have to know when to push them and when to pull back, and that's what I think our head coach has: a great pulse on the team. He does know when to push and he does know when to pull back and he does know, sometimes it's, hey, don't say anything, just let them go.”

