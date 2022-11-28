Bears' Eddie Jackson Leads in Free Safety Votes for NFC Pro Bowl

Eddie Jackson leads in free safety votes for NFC Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears safety Eddie Jackson leads the NFC in Pro Bowl votes for free safety.

The sixth-year safety is having a bounce-back year after two quiet seasons in the Bears' secondary. The former All-Pro safety has 80 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson leads the NFC in Pro Bowl voting at free safety. No other Bear topped their respective position group.



Seahawks QB Geno Smith leads all NFC quarterbacks. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) November 28, 2022

Jackson's been on two Pro-Bowl teams in his career, back in 2018 and 2019. In those years, the Alabama product combined for two touchdowns, eight interceptions and well over 100 tackles.

Since then, Jackson's been criticized for his tackling ability and lackadaisical attempts at being the ball-hawk he once was when he first joined the Bears. Now, he's overreaching expectations and fitting firmly into Matt Eberflus' defense.

However, on Sunday, Jackson injured his foot during a Garrett Wilson 54-yard touchdown. The safety was carted off the field and quickly ruled out by the team.

On Monday, Eberflus mentioned he didn't obtain any updates on Jackson's health, but mentioned more would come once he visited the doctor.

RELATED: How Claypool-Siemian connection came together vs. Jets

Jackson is also a respected leader on the team. During Thanksgiving, he invited the team over to his house. Many players didn't have the time to visit family far away, and gracefully accepted Jackson's kind invitation.

This could mark Jackson's third career Pro Bowl team, if elected. He was the only Bear to lead votes in the entire NFC. However, his injury could cost him if he is forced to stay out for the majority of the remainder of the season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.