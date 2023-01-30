Bears' Eddie Jackson ‘Can't Wait to Experience' Super Bowl Feeling

Eddie Jackson 'can't wait to experience' Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs have punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

And like many football fans, players across the league were tuned into the conference championship games, including the Chicago Bears' own Eddie Jackson.

Watching the Eagles raise the George S. Halas trophy after winning the NFC Championship game, Jackson tweeted "I can’t wait to experience that feeling..in due time."

That feeling referring to clinching a Super Bowl berth.

I can’t wait to experience that feeling..in due time🙏🏾 — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) January 29, 2023

The Bears just finished the 2022 NFL season in last place, earning them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There is a long way to go before the Bears are in Super Bowl contention.

There is belief, or hope, or blind optimism, that the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can rebuild on the fly. The Bears enter the offseason with more salary cap space than any other team in the league.

And they have that top pick, which could potentially be traded for even more first-round picks.

But some will say the free agent class isn't as rich or deep as others, and there is some criticism of the quarterbacks in the draft that might prevent teams from aggressively trading up.

But either way, the Bears have no where to go but up.

As for Jackson, the safety was named the Bears winner of the Ed Block Courage Award for the 2022 season.

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award recognizes one player from all 32 teams for “their courage and inspiration.” The winner is chosen by his teammates.

Jackson was in the middle of a renaissance season before he suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 12. He had four interceptions and two forced fumbles on the year, after managing only one forced fumble in 2021. Jackson wasn’t just a takeaway machine, though. He improved his tackling considerably this season and finished fourth on the team with 80 stops despite playing in only 12 games. For his efforts, Jackson won the Bears’ inaugural Ballhawk Award.

In the locker room, Jackson emerged as a leader. Nearly every coach and young player in the secondary praised Jackson for being an excellent mentor on and off the field. He did all of this while facing hardships in his personal life. Jackson’s girlfriend suffered a failed pregnancy earlier in 2022, and it took him many months before he opened up about it.

