Bears' Eddie Jackson Believes He's Ahead of Schedule in Injury Rehab

Eddie Jackson believes he's ahead of schedule in rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson continues to receive good news about the Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 12 against the Jets last season. The Bears safety addressed the media before receiving his Ed Block Courage Award on Tuesday and shared that he believes he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery.

“Everything’s going great,” Jackson said. “Rehab is going great.”

Lisfranc injuries can be complicated ailments where bones or ligaments in the foot break or tear. More serious Lisfranc injuries can require surgery and can sometimes end athletes’ careers. Jackson found out in December that he didn’t need surgery on his injured foot, which was both good news for his prognosis and a big relief.

“It was a great feeling,” Jackson said about first hearing he wouldn’t need surgery. “It was a big relief, a chunk off your shoulders knowing it was heading in the right direction and can hit the ground running pretty fast. Don’t have to sit up here with a longer timeline. That was a great feeling.”

Jackson isn’t sure of his timeline to return to football activities with the Bears, but started running again about three weeks ago.

“That’s what’s up,” Jackson said. “That’s a great thing.”

Jackson was grateful to be able to run again. It’s something that he didn’t realize he would be so grateful for, until he wasn’t able to do it for several months.

There’s still a road ahead for Jackson before he’ll be ready for football again, but so far it seems like he’s on the right path.

