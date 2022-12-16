Bears-Eagles Injury Report: Chase Claypool OUT for Week 15 Clash

Bears rule WR Claypool OUT for Week 15 game vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' receiving corps, which is already without top target Darnell Mooney, will be even more shorthanded Sunday when the Bears host the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool did not practice all week due to a knee injury and will not play Sunday against the Eagles. Claypool initially injured his knee during the first half of the Bears' Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Claypool returned to the field and played 33 snaps in the 28-19 defeat.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that Claypool is getting better and the Bears expect him to play again this season.

With Claypool out, expect N'Keal Harry to get more opportunities Sunday as the big-body, jump-ball receiver on the outside. Harry, however, is questionable due to a back injury.

Rookie Velus Jones Jr. also could see his offensive snaps tick up with Claypool sidelined.

The Bears also ruled tight end Trevon Wesco out for Sunday's game with a calf injury.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom is doubtful with a knee injury.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is questionable with an ankle injury.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed Thursday's practice with an illness, returned Friday and will play.

Quarterback Justin Fields is also recovering from an illness but said Thursday that he is feeling better and will play.

The Bears have lost six in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Eagles enter Sunday with one of the NFL's best defenses. Fields already faced a tough task Sunday, but that job will be much more difficult without Claypool.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.