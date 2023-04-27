Bears draft room reacts to team selecting Darnell Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' draft room at Halas Hall erupted with emotion after the team selected Tennessee OT Darnell Wright with the 2023 NFL Draft's 10th overall pick, capping off one of the most anticipated NFL Drafts in Chicago in recent memory.

After making a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to move from the ninth to the 10th overall pick, the Bears addressed what was widely identified as one of the team's most significant weaknesses, the offensive line.

At Halas Hall in Lake Forest, those in the Bears draft room felt the markings of a new era of Bears' football with the selection.

The selection of Wright marks the first of 10 for the Bears in the 2023 Draft, which include two selections in the second, fourth and seventh rounds.

