Bears Draft Party at Soldier Field Sold Out

The Bears may not have the No. 1 pick in the draft anymore, but they’re still going to celebrate their first-round selection this year. According to the team’s website, tickets for a draft party inside Soldier Field are now sold out.

For fans who will attend the party there will be live coverage of the draft, so people can stay dialed in to every pick that comes off the board. For those who aren’t as interested in the non-Bears picks, there will be plenty of other activities to make the night memorable, including a “player intro tunnel experience,” the chance to try kicking a field goal and a locker room tour. For fans who want to take home a souvenir, there will also be a Bears Care memorabilia sale in addition to other giveaways. There will also be entertainment at the stadium. The Bears listed mascot Staley Da Bear, the Bear drumline and the Monster squad as just some of the expected appearances.

Tickets ranged from $28 for general admission to $55 for reserve seating, and went on sale last month.

The Bears usually hold a first-round draft party at Soldier Field, but did not host the event in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first night of the draft is Apr. 27.

