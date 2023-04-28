Bears Draft Grade: Zacch Pickens, Third-Round Pick

Grading Bears third-round pick: Zacch Pickens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The name of the game for Ryan Poles and the Bears on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft was adding big, strong, athletic players on the defensive side of the ball. The Bears continued that trend with the No. 64 pick in the draft when they selected Zacch Pickens, a defensive tackle from South Carolina.

Pickens wasn’t the most productive player in college, with just 7.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL and no forced fumbles dating back to the 2020 season. However, he’s a capable run defender and that type of contribution doesn’t always show up in the box score.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Defensive line experts say Pickens has some work to do to develop his pass rush moves, but he has the athleticism to be the backfield disruptor the Bears need. We know the Bears love athleticism, so they’ll hope they can develop his talent to help him grow into a premiere player. Pickens may not earn a starting job out the gate, but stands to contribute as a rotational defensive lineman.

The Bears used their No. 53 pick on a defensive tackle as well, but that didn’t stop them from going back to that well to select Pickens, nor should it have. The Bears finished the 2022 season dead last in the NFL with 20 sacks. Of those 20 sacks only 10.5 came from defensive linemen, so the position group clearly needed a boost. In Matt Eberflus’ system, the most important way to do that is from the interior with the defensive tackles, so it’s not surprising that they picked up Pickens just 11 picks after adding Gervon Dexter.

For the final grade, we took into consideration that Pickens filled a positional need, he’s got big athletic upside and the fact that the Bears landed him at the top of the third round.

Grade: B+

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.