Bears Draft Grade: Tyler Scott, Fourth-Round Pick

Grading Bears fourth-round pick: Tyler Scott originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears gave Justin Fields another playmaker in the pass game with their second fourth-round selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryan Poles drafted Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott with the No. 133 overall pick.

Scott is a burner who can take the top off of a defense as a deep threat. He’s a smaller receiver at 5’10”, 177 lbs., so one might think he’d fit in as a slot target. But Scott almost entirely played out wide for the Bearcats. Scouts praise Scott’s agility and ability to feint on double moves. He pairs that with 4.44 speed to get open and make plays.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bears have drafted several players on traits this year, but Scott has a history of production to go along with his natural talents. Between the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Cincinnati, Scott caught 84 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns. Even more impressive is that Scott was able to accomplish that while learning the position. According to Dane Brugler, Scott played running back in high school and the Bearcats recruited him as an “athlete.” Then, they decided to convert him to wide receiver in 2020.

This season is all about helping Justin Fields, so adding another dynamic pass catcher makes sense. Scott also gives the Bears some depth looking towards the future if they decide to part ways with Chase Claypool after this season. He’s clearly a quick learner, has high-end speed and given his success with only three years at the position his upside is through the roof.

Grade: A

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.