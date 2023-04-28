Bears Draft Grade: Gervon Dexter Sr., Second-Round Pick

Grading Bears second-round pick: Gervon Dexter Sr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got their three-technique defensive tackle. With the No. 53 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, GM Ryan Poles selected Gervon Dexter from Florida.

Dexter is a big guy, and fills a big need in Matt Eberflus’ defense. He’s 6’6”, 310 lbs and can use his size to overwhelm offensive linemen. The size plays well on the pass rush, however scouts believe his true strength lies in defending the run. That’s important considering the Bears gave up 31 rushing TDs (worst in the NFL in 2022) and 2,674 rushing yards in 2022 (second worst in the league).

Defensive line experts say Dexter can be slow off the snap, which allows blockers to engage him first and neutralize his first move. They believe he has work to do to refine his pass rushing approach and should be considered a player with room to grow. The Bears will hope Dexter continues to improve considering he only notched 4.5 sacks and eight TFLs over the past two years at Florida.

Many more highly touted pass rushers had come off the board before the Bears picked, so it’s unclear if they would have preferred to select someone else. But Poles did pick Dexter over other well-regarded prospects like Tuli Tuipulotu, Isaiah McGuire, Zacch Pickens and Byron Young.

Dexter has a lot to prove, but has the size to succeed in the NFL. The Bears get extra points for filling a position of need.

Grade: B-

