Bears Draft Darnell Wright and Justin Fields Is Excited

Justin Fields shares excitement about Darnell Wright pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is a happy man. After moving one spot back in the draft, the Bears drafted Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle from Tennessee, so Fields will have more protection next year.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This year is all about helping Fields improve, and accordingly helping the offense as a whole improve. Last year the Bears struggled to score points for most of the season, and struggled to keep Fields upright. They addressed the playmaker problem by trading for DJ Moore last month, now they’ve addressed the offensive line by bringing in Wright.

Wright isn’t the only addition to the o-line this year. The Bears signed Nate Davis to a free agent deal last month, so now the Bears will have an entirely new right side of the line, with Davis at right guard and Wright at right tackle.

Wright is big and strong (6’5”, 333 lbs.), and moves surprisingly well for his size (5.01 40-yard dash). He uses that blend to excel in run blocking, which we know is a must for any offensive lineman in Poles’ eyes. Wright’s no slouch in pass pro, either. According to PFF, he allowed no sacks and just eight pressures in 2022, while going up against some of the best pass rushers in the SEC. In fact, Wright seemed to elevate his game against fierce competition. He neutralized Will Anderson, who was the first defensive player taken off the board this year, and B.J. Ojulari, who many expect could come off the board around the end of the first round, or beginning of the second round.

Last season, Fields was sacked a league-high 55 times. Part of that can be explained by Fields holding onto the ball to try to create plays, but many times Fields was running for his life before a play had a chance to develop it. By using a top-10 pick to invest in Fields’ protection up front, the Bears hope that sack number will go down, and Fields will have more opportunities to make spectacular plays.

So it’s easy to see why he’s happy with the pick.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.