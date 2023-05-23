Bears ‘Don't Have Answers' on Jackson, Mooney Injuries

Eberflus gives updates on Jackson, Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was mum on potential updates on the status of wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries last year.

Both players were absent from the start of offseason training activities for the Bears, and Eberflus kept his comments to a minimum on their current status.

“That’s a good question. Certainly that’s one that everyone wants the answer to,” he said. “We just don’t have the answers right now.”

Eberflus did say that the team is feeling positive about developments in their rehab, but did not provide a timetable for when they could be back on the field for Chicago.

“They’re progressing,” Eberflus said. “All I can say is that they’re progressing right along, where they’re supposed to be, and it’s all positive and we expect them back soon.”

Mooney suffered a broken fibula in Week 12 against the New York Jets, which knocked him out for the remainder of the season. He recently appeared on The 33rd Team podcast, cohosted by his Bears teammate Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother Amon-Ra St. Brown, and said that he is making rehab progress.

“I am running, I’m cutting, started cutting today,” he said. “I’ll be 100%. I’ve got screws in my foot, so I’ll be a little robotic. Probably 1,000 times better than I was.”

As for Jackson, he last spoke to media in Chicago while accepting the Ed Block Courage Award in March. He said that he avoided surgery, and that he had begun running in February as part of his ongoing rehab.

“Everything’s going great,” he said. “Rehab is going great.”

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and guard Nate Davis were also absent from OTA’s, according to the team.

