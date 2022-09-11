Bears' Dominique Robinson Uses Veteran Tactic to Create Pressure on the Line

Dominique Robinson flashes veteran tactic on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears rookies are flashing their talent and development early into their careers.

Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones have all impressed early into the 2022 season. But also, Dominique Robinson is hopping on the gold star train.

#Bears rookie DE Dominique Robinson said he picked up a tendency from Trent Williams on tape. Saw that he would kick his left foot twice for a pass play.



He used it to his advantage. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 11, 2022

Robinson's pregame study sessions paid off. The rookie recorded seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in a terrific NFL debut in the rain.

His ability to pick out Williams' tell is wildly impressive. Williams is a nine-time Pro Bowler and veteran of the league. To get picked apart by a rookie says more about Robinson than Williams.

Hopefully, Robinson maintains consistency and aggression on the line, since its one of the weaker spots in the roster in terms of talent. But, the fifth-round pick is making up unexpected ground early.

