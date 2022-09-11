Bears' Dominique Robinson Uses Veteran Tactic to Create Pressure on the Line

By Ryan Taylor

Dominique Robinson flashes veteran tactic on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears rookies are flashing their talent and development early into their careers. 

Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones have all impressed early into the 2022 season. But also, Dominique Robinson is hopping on the gold star train. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robinson's pregame study sessions paid off. The rookie recorded seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in a terrific NFL debut in the rain. 

His ability to pick out Williams' tell is wildly impressive. Williams is a nine-time Pro Bowler and veteran of the league. To get picked apart by a rookie says more about Robinson than Williams. 

Local

57 mins ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Soggy weather continues into Monday

Chicago Police 1 hour ago

Teen Girl in Critical Condition After Auburn Gresham Shooting, Police Say

Hopefully, Robinson maintains consistency and aggression on the line, since its one of the weaker spots in the roster in terms of talent. But, the fifth-round pick is making up unexpected ground early. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us