Bears' DJ Moore Throws Out the First Pitch at Cubs-Mariners Game

Newly acquired Chicago Bears wide receiver, DJ Moore, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday's Cubs-Mariners game.

.@ChicagoBears wide receiver DJ Moore threw out today's first pitch! pic.twitter.com/vyJqV8Pohn — Marquee Plus (@MarqueePlus) April 12, 2023

Moore donned a crisp Cubs jersey with his name and the No. 2 on his back. He stepped up on the mound and threw a good-looking fastball that dropped before Clark the Bear at home plate.

The Bears acquired Moore early in March from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick. They also received the No. 9 and No. 61 pick, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.

Moore has played five seasons in the NFL, entirely with the Carolina Panthers. Over those five seasons, he recorded over 5,200 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Between 2019-21, Moore executed three straight seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards in each season.

