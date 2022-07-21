Bears Defensive Back Kyler Gordon Into Dance, Martial Arts Before Football

Kyler Gordon into dance, martial arts before football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Gordon can do anything he puts his mind to.

"Dance, MMA, Taekwondo, football, basketball, swimming, golf, soccer, baseball, lacrosse," Gordon said in the team's Meet the Rookies docuseries. "I had gymnastics, track. Really it was my parents giving me the opportunity to do all these things."

Gordon was a ball of energy as a kid. He couldn't keep himself from not being active 24/7. So, with that, he and his family put him through anything and everything in athletics.

Not only was he active in plenty of different sports, he was successful. One shot displays the abundance of trophies he received from dance as a kid, including being named Mr. Spotlight in 2009.

While dance provided him with the balance and flexibility he believes made him a great athlete, he needed something faster. Not even baseball could do it. Football became his true calling in high school.

When he started training with Tracy Ford of Ford Performance, his baseline athleticism was superb. At 15 years old, he jumped a 34.5 inch vertical. From there, he put the work in.

In college, he and Ford called it being "in the lab."

He didn't go on spring break, he didn't party and he never took a day off. He was always in the lab preparing for the next game with the Washington Huskies.

Gordon played in 29 games for the Huskies. He recorded 97 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 passes defended.

Come the NFL draft, he was taken 39th overall by general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears. It is expected he will start alongside Jaylon Johnson at cornerback.

"I definitely hope to have the best career I can possibly have," Gordon said. "I really just want to learn the most, do the best I can, create more long-lasting relationships with people I meet. Definitely learn the game more, become smarter, and be the best version of myself that I can."

